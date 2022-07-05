K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 246,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 163,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.