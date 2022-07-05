Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.10.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,263,497.60. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,523.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

