Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63.
Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KER)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.