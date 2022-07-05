Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63.

Get Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) alerts:

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.