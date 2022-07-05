Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.66

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and traded as low as $97.39. Kerry Group shares last traded at $98.96, with a volume of 16,200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($140.63) to €128.00 ($133.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($156.25) to €135.00 ($140.63) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Kerry Group from £136 ($164.69) to £137 ($165.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($119.79) to €120.00 ($125.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($132.29) to €122.00 ($127.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

