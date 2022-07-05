Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.47.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

