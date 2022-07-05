Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after buying an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

