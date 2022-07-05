Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSE:KDX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$3.09. Klondex Mines shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 1,962,298 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07.
About Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.