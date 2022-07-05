Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($93.75) to €85.00 ($88.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

