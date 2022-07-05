Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

