Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

