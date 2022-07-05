Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

