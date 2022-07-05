Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 51.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of NDSN opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

