Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

TER stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.