Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.