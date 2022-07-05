Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

