Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in GoDaddy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock worth $122,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

