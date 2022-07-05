Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Cut to GBX 780 by Analysts at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.90) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.50) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 830.71 ($10.06).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 653.80 ($7.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 734.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.33. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 644.20 ($7.80) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

