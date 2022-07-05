Lannebo Fonder AB Has $24.56 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

