Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,264.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2,561.60.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

