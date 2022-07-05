Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.