LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 726,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 232,124 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 571,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 521,743 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDHA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

