Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

