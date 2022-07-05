Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.