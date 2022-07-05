Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,151,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXRP)
