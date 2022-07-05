Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 183 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 15,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,424,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.