Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.