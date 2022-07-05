Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

