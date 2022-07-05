Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 525 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

