Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

BK stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

