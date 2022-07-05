Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

