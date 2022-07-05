Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $40,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

