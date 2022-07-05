Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.