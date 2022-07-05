Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

