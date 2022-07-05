Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353,670 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

