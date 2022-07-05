Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 299 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

