Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.