Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 637,300 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.