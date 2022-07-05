Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

