LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head-To-Head Contrast

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveVox and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 397.97%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

LiveVox has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Mullen Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 1.35 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.12 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 5.46 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.64

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveVox. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52%

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats LiveVox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

