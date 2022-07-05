LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a $2.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.56.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $2.82 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

