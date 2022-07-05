Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LUMN stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
