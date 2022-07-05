Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGA. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

MGA stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 611,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after buying an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

