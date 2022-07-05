Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $367.28

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.28 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 339.50 ($4.11). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 339.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 1,958 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23.

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

