Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.35% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
