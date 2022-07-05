Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.