MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 276.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $3,048,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 83,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $498.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

