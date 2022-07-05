Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Mattel stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.83 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

