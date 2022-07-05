Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Mattel stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.83 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mattel (Get Rating)
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
