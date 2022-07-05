Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.11. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 212,511 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$32.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.