McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $280.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.68.

MCD opened at $252.96 on Monday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average is $249.06. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

