Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

