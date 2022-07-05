Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.